COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 30-year-old woman faces DUI charges after her car got stuck on the train tracks and was hit, according to Columbia Police Department.

Investigators identified the woman as Audreyanna Haggins.

Officers say the collision happened around 1:18 a.m. Friday, November 29 on the 1600 block of Columbia College Drive.

Police say the driver exited the car to call 911 and that's when an Amtrak train hit it.

According to the department, no one was injured in the collision.

