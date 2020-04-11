Woman died in house fire, Sumter Fire Dept. says

According to the report, Debra White, 51, of Genbryd Road, Sumter, was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey on Wednesday, November 4.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead.

White was found by Sumter Fire Department when they responded to fire on the evening of Nov. 3. The call for help came into Sumter 911 at 11:21 p.m.

White was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey where she was pronounced deceased. The Next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy will be performed Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter Fire Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.