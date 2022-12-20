Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood

The accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county.

According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood.

Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Moore's SUV went off the road into a ditch and overturned.