KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in Kershaw County has died following a house fire.

The fire began around 6:10 p.m. Thursday on Thoroughfare Branch Road in the Cassatt area.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the house was engulfed in flames. Crews say they determined that the woman who lived there, 79-year-old Beulah Barton, was still inside.

When firefighters were able to get inside they found her body at the front of the home.

A friend who attempted to go inside the house and rescue her also was burned. She was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for her injuries.