Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after a car collided with a tractor-trailer Friday night.

Mary "Cathy" Alredge-Wood, 64, was driving east on Highway 34 when she ran under an 18-wheeler around 8:04 p.m. Friday, according to the Kershaw County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was backing into his yard off the highway at the time of the crash, and Wood hit the left side, according to a report.

Wood, who was on her way home from work at the Piggly Wiggly in Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

