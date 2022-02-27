According to the sheriff's office, the only person in the home at the time of the explosion was a 20-year-old woman who was dog-sitting.

LEXINGTON, Minnesota — A woman died on Saturday night after a home in Le Sueur County exploded and caught on fire.

According to Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, a 911 call for a reported house explosion on 211th Avenue in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center, came in at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

When fire crews and deputies arrived at the house, they found that the home indeed exploded, which caused the house to catch on fire and collapse, according to the sheriff's office.

Once crews began putting out the house fire, officials say first responders soon learned that the family who lived there were gone but there was a 20-year-old woman at the house who was staying there to house-sit and watch the dogs.

Fire crews found the body of a dead woman in the basement of the home after putting out the fire, officials say. Her body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

