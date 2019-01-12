ALCOLU, S.C. — A 69-year-old woman was found inside a burning home in Alcolu Sunday morning.

According to the Clarendon County Coroner, Brenda Tanner, 69, was found inside her home shortly after they started extinguishing the fire. The home was off the Plowden Mill Road.

Firefighters received a call at 8:56 a.m. on Sunday about a fire, and the caller said there may be someone trapped inside. Upon arrival, they found a small wood frame house fully involved.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Clarendon County Fire Department in its investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.