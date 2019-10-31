LEXINGTON, S.C. — A woman is dead after a single fatal collision in the 200 block of Cedar Road in Lexington.

Sharon Polk Mills, 75, of West Columbia was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead on October 31 due to her injuries. Mills was traveling southbound when her vehicle left the side of the roadway and collided with a tree. She was wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. on October 30.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.