FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An 18-year-old woman has been killed in an utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 2 on Fort Wagner Road near Blair around 2 p.m.

The Fairfield County Coroner said Elly Gross of Columbia was driving the vehicle when it overturned. She died at the scene.

Dreher High School's volleyball Twitter account confirmed Gross was a member of the team and had graduated in 2019.

"Elly will always be remembered for her grit, determination and passion during play," the note said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.