LEWISBURG, Pa. — State police say Phelecia Nettles, of Arlington, Texas, passed a note to waitstaff at a Perkins Restaurant in Lewisburg Sunday morning.

The note claimed she was kidnapped and needed them to call 911.

When officers arrived, she explained she meant everything as a joke, she wanted to see how waitstaff reacted and post it on the popular video app, TikTok.