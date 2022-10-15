One dead following large house fire in Bishopville

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation but state officials suggest an electrical issue is likely responsible.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire that happened last Sunday in Bishopville.

South Carolina State Fire reports that the fire happened on Oct. 9 at a single-family dwelling in Lee County and added that a 70-year-old woman died.

According to Brandon Holloman with Lee County Fire, crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Harris Street just before 6 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the home.

When fire crews from Lee County, Bishopville Police, and Lee County Emergency Management arrived, they found heavy fire and numerous fences on the property to contend with.

Holloman said 15 firefighters and five trucks responded along with mutual aid from the City of Hartsville. The State Fire Marshal's office also arrived to assist.

It took roughly two hours to get the fire under control and the body of a woman was found inside. Holloman said that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called out to look into the cause and origin of the fire as is standard practice when someone dies.