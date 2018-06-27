Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A vintage car and a trailer was stolen this past weekend from a storage facility off of Columbia's Garners Ferry Road, but the convertible holds a lot more than mileage.

The owner and her father spent countless hours working on the car together, and now all she wants is the car back. The car is a 1917 Chevy Touring car and the owner said it's over 100 years old.

Samantha Johnson has had the car for about 8 years. After she got in, every night for about a year, Johnson and her father worked on this unique car together.

"It was made specifically for me for me to fit in it with my heels on, you know, that kind of thing," Johnson said. "So it's something that is very, very valuable as far as that sense goes."

But now the vintage ride she calls her "rat" is gone.

"We got a phone call saying the trailer wasn't there, so when we got there I kinda just broke down everything hit me at once," she said.

Johnson said the car was inside a trailer. Both the trailer and the car were taken from the storage unit.

She said it is usually parked at her house, but she had been on the road after being in a few car shows.

"It's something I'll never get back as far as the time I spent with my dad," she said. "We don't live as close together anymore so it's not something I can just start over with."

Since the car is so tailored to her, she hopes it will be spotted easily. She also has been using social media to spread the word.

"It's not one that they're going to be able to drive around and pretend that it's theirs. It's not a normal car, you know, one of my friends said it's not like a white Honda Accord that a lot of people would be driving around and you just pass it and wouldn't know.," she said. "It's an eye catcher, you're going to know."

She really just wants the car back in her possession. She also said her father is upset about the car being stolen, since it holds such a sentimental meaning and is a memory of all their hard work together.

If anyone has any information about the 1917 Chevy Touring convertible call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

