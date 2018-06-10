Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for a shooting suspect they consider "armed and dangerous."

Police believe a home burglary on the 2200 block of Waverly Street around 5:30 a.m. Friday lead to a woman being shot in the upper body. She is still in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries.

A man at the home was also reportedly shot during the incident, but he has been treated and released from the hospital.

A composite sketch of the suspect was provided by SLED, he is described as being a light-skinned black male, between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall with an average build and a mustache.

The suspect may be with another man in his mid-to-late 50s. This man is said to be black between 6 feet and 2-3 inches with an average build and scruffy facial hair.

If you think you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

