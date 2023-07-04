Woman killed by alligator while walking her dog near SC lagoon

Deputies say they were able to determine that the woman had been walking her dog earlier in the morning when the attack happened.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has died after she was attacked by an alligator near a South Carolina lagoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Department says around 9:28 Tuesday morning, they got a call of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering a golf course. The course is located on Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community.

Officers say when they got there they found a 69-year-old woman at the edge of a pond who didn't appear to be responsive. Officers said they also saw the alligator, which appeared to be guarding the woman's body. That initially made it difficult to get close to her to check on her condition.

The gator was safely removed from the area and the woman's body was recovered, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say they were able to determine that the woman had been walking her dog earlier in the morning when the attack happened. Officers aren't clear if at this point where she was taken into the water.