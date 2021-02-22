Woman killed, child shot at Orangeburg County home

Deputies are investigating after someone fired multiple shots inside an Orangeburg County home.

SANTEE, S.C. — A woman was killed and a child was wounded in the arm during a shooting at a home in Orangeburg County over the weekend.

The shooting took place early in the morning on Saturday, February 20 at a home on Resort Street, which is just off Highway 6, near the town of Santee.

Investigators have not yet said what they think led up to the shooting. At the time, there were several adults and multiple children inside the home.

When officers arrived they say they found a woman on the floor with a gunshot wound to her neck and a little boy who'd been hit in the arm by a bullet. They were both transported to the hospital.

The woman, identified by the coroner as 43-year-old Shirley Isaac of Cameron, died from her injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Two cars were at the home were also shot up during the incident.