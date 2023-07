Naomi Ward, 34, went missing shortly after being released from MUSC Kershaw, police say.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden Police are hoping you can help them find a missing woman.

Naomi M. Ward, 34, from Camden was last seen shortly after her release from MUSC Kershaw on Saturday, July 15.

Police say she may be driving a 2007 blue Jeep Liberty with NC tag TAM3591.