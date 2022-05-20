Woman missing for over a week in Columbia, police say

Key'Asia Walker was last seen at the Spinx gas station on Garners Ferry Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman not seen since May 13.

That's when, police say, 24-year-old Key'Asia Walker was reported missing by her spouse. At the time, Walker was at the Spinx gas station at 7232 Garners Ferry Road and was in a black Toyota RAV-4 with a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror.

Police said Walker's spouse is concerned for her well-being and safety as she has medical conditions and is not believed to have her medications.

Walker is described as being a Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 215 pounds. Police said Walker also has a tattoo on her chest that reads "Uno" and a double-heart friendship tattoo on her left wrist.