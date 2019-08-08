MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman is seeking help to find her prosthetic leg knocked off by a wave in Myrtle Beach.

Jennifer Rhyne, of Ellerbe, North Carolina says she was swimming in the ocean near Lakewood Camping Resort on Wednesday when she lost the leg.

“We were about knee-deep, my daughter, my husband and I, when a wave knocked me down,” Rhyne told WBTW-TV. “It’s really weird because the leg is attached well, but the water must have hit the button, which is a lock-and-pin system, and disconnected it.”

She says she's had the leg for about five years, and does get a new one every few years. This one, though, was custom built to be beach friendly.

The leg cost about $15,000 new.

If you happen to find her leg she would love for you to call her at 910-206-2072.