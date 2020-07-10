x
23-year-old NC woman possibly kidnapped

Vidalia Freeman was last seen on Monday night.
Credit: McDowell County, NC Sheriff's Office
Vidalia Freeman

MARION, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are searching for a woman who they say may have been kidnapped.

Vidalia Jane Freeman, 23, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a home on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion.

Officers say she is possibly with a man identified as Curtis Avery.  

Freeman is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward. 

Credit: McDowell County, NC Sheriff's Office
Vidalia Freeman

    

