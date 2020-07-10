23-year-old NC woman possibly kidnapped

Vidalia Freeman was last seen on Monday night.

MARION, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are searching for a woman who they say may have been kidnapped.

Vidalia Jane Freeman, 23, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a home on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion.

Officers say she is possibly with a man identified as Curtis Avery.

Freeman is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.