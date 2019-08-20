COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is being accused of intentionally setting a fire that severely burned a woman and injured himself in Cayce.

Around 3:30 am Tuesday, Cayce Public Safety officers responded to a house fire on Lexington Avenue in Cayce. Arriving at the scene, officers found the rear part of the home engulfed in flames and a severely burned female victim.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Her current condition could not be released, according to a Cayce spokesperson.

Diann Henderson, who was at the home Tuesday, said she is the victim's mother.

"We went to the hospital and that's how I found out and I saw my daughter and everything went to everywhere, I wouldn't wish this on anybody," said Henderson.

The suspect is Robert Rome Green and he will be charged with attempted murder and any other related charges, according to law enforcement.

Cayce Public Safety claims Green previously violated a no trespass order at the home in July.

"This was a friend that used to be her boyfriend, but he wasn't supposed to come to the premise at all," Henderson said about the suspect. However, Henderson did not give a name at the time of the interview.

Green was being treated for burn injuries at a local hospital, a spokesperson for the city of Cayce could not give an update to his condition.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at (803) 794-0456.