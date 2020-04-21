COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was injured in a shooting in North Columbia Monday evening, according to Columbia police.

Police say a woman was injured in a shooting in the the 500 block of Aspinwall Road.

At this time, her injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

