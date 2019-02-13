IRMO, S.C. — A person is in custody after a woman told police she was stabbed Wednesday morning.

Irmo police responded to the scene on Elstow Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman who told police she had been stabbed was found with multiple stab wounds in the upper body. She is being treated for her injuries at a local hospital,

Police say a person of interest in the case has been located and detained. They went on to say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.