LEXINGTON, S.C. — Video surveillance allegedly showed a woman shoplifting from a local food store, and police are looking to identify her.

Lexington police say a woman stole $348 worth of meat from Lowe's Food at 5222 Sunset Boulevard on January 3.

She reportedly picked the meat from the shelves, stuffed it in her bag and walked out of the store — without paying.

The suspect left the parking lots in a red SUV, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police

If you have any information, call the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1514