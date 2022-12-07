Sheriff: Woman broke into four Lexington County churches, brought her child with her

The sheriff said the woman brought her child along with her on the church break-ins.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is accused of stealing items from churches-- including a cross--over the last month.

Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

“After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese broke into Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Gilbert United Methodist Church,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “The security cam footage showed Reese breaking a window to get into both churches and taking various items such as a cross, candles and Christmas ornaments.”

The sheriff said she also broke into Bethel United Methodist Church.

Koon added that the woman brought her child along with her on the church break-ins.

“Reese signed her child out of school and took the child with her to break into churches and take things,” Koon said. “A book bag containing a folder belonging to Reese’s child was found inside Samaria Baptist.”