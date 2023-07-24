Luxury candle brand sued after Houston-area woman claims candle left her with severe burns

Video captured by a home security camera shows the woman trying to put out the flames before it erupted.

HOUSTON — A Seabrook woman claims a scented candle exploded in her hands, leaving her with severe burns that required multiple surgeries. Now, she hopes a lawsuit will spread awareness and help with her recovery.

RickiLynn Gardner is suing Aroma360, which does business under the popular website Hotel Collection, for $1 million.

According to the release from a pair of Houston attorneys, Gardner bought the candle from their website and watched as a large flame erupted from the candle. A Blink camera inside the home captured her attempting to move the candle after trying to put the flames out when the candle erupted in her hands.

Gardner claims the candle engulfed her hands in flames and covered them with melted wax, which led to her suffering severe burns.

"The danger of these candles cannot be overstated," said attorney Randy Sorrels, who is representing Gardner. "The consuming public should be warned of how these products can cause fire, explosion, and injury."

According to the law firm, consumer research showed that similar incidents were reported with the Florida-based company.

KHOU 11 reached out to the companies involved in the lawsuit for a statement but has not heard back yet.