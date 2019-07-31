COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested who they say took over $100,000 from a church.

Back in April, deputies responded to a call at the TD Bank on Forest Drive about bank fraud. Employees there say that 40-year-old Kizzy Davis claimed she needed to have power of attorney over a relative's account. The relative is a member of the Siloam Baptist Church and and also had access to the church's bank account.

Deputies say with a power of attorney, /davis transferred more than $110,000 into her relative's account. She then took about $45,000 of that money money for personal reasons. The money was taken out of the account through ATM withdrawals, car rentals, and hotels, officers say.

Davis has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and obtaining a signature under false pretenses.