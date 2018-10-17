Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police are seeking the identity of a woman in connection to two armed robberies.

Police say the robberies occurred between 9-9:45 p.m. October 14 at Young's at 970 Camden Highway and Circle K at 2295 Broad Street. In each incident, the woman reportedly headed straight to the restroom area only to appear later telling the clerks she was armed and going to rob the store.

Nothing was reported stolen at Young's, but an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from Circle K. No one was hurt in either incident. The suspect, along with two men, left Circle K in a tan or light brown four-door car with a gray or silver hood.

She is described as being a light-skinned black woman in her 20s or 30s about 5 feet tall weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white flip flops.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX