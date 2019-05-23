COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials have identified the civilian employee who died during a prescribed burn on the base.

Officers say Nicole Hawkins, 45, of Columbia died shortly after noon on Wednesday. The base says she was a Fort Jackson wildlife biologist and had worked at the base since August of 2007.

The incident happened in a post training area.

Base officials say the soldiers, civilians and family members at Fort Jackson are a close-knit family and those who worked with Nicole are deeply saddened.

"She will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

The base says since there is an ongoing investigation into the incident it is inappropriate to comment any further.



