The CEO of the home blames a staff breakdown

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman living in an independent-living home was dead for three days before a daughter discovered her, her family says.

Bibb County assistant coroner Lonnie Miley says 71-year-old Jewel Pounds Billing died Wednesday, Aug. 11 of natural causes.

She died at Magnolia Manor on Pierce Avenue.

But her daughters, Lawanda Jackson and Lashunda Chester says they didn’t learn she was dead until Saturday morning. Family members couldn’t reach Billings, so Lashunda went to visit and found her dead in her room.

Because of the condition of her body, the daughters say they are struggling to plan funeral arrangements.

Magnolia Manor President and CEO Mark Todd says Billings’ death went unnoticed for three days due to a staff breakdown.

Todd said that his staff should have checked on Billings before Saturday. Assisted-living residents at Magnolia live in private apartments, but they can notify staff if they’re having an emergency.

He offered condolences to Billings’ family and said that it is a learning experience that he wishes they did not have to learn in this way.