No injuries reported in Woodrow Street fire in Columbia

The cause is still under investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials say no injuries have been reported following a midday house fire in Columbia on Thursday.

Columbia-Richland Fire announced that crews were called to the 1200 block of Woodrow Street, located in the Melrose Heights community near Millwood Avenue, to a fire and arrived to find heavy smoke already pushing through the eaves.

At the time, the fire department said it had "all hands" on the third shift working the fire. By about 12:40 p.m., fire officials said the fire was under control and no one was inside the home.