x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No injuries reported in Woodrow Street fire in Columbia

The cause is still under investigation.
Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire
Columbia house fire on Woodrow Street on Dec. 22, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials say no injuries have been reported following a midday house fire in Columbia on Thursday.

Columbia-Richland Fire announced that crews were called to the 1200 block of Woodrow Street, located in the Melrose Heights community near Millwood Avenue, to a fire and arrived to find heavy smoke already pushing through the eaves.

At the time, the fire department said it had "all hands" on the third shift working the fire. By about 12:40 p.m., fire officials said the fire was under control and no one was inside the home. 

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday Morning Headlines - December 22, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out