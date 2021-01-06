Work underway on world's largest chicken topiary in Fitzgerald

The 62-foot chicken topiary costs $150,000

FITZGERALD, Ga. — A towering sculpture of a chicken that stands higher than the tallest dinosaur is underway in south Georgia.

A TV news station in south Georgia reports that the frame outline of the giant chicken standing 62 feet tall has gone up in the City of Fitzgerald.

The finished product will be a topiary. That means crews will sculpt the chicken from living plants growing on its frame.

13WMAZ first reported about the project in 2019. That's the year Fitzgerald city leaders announced plans for the chicken sculpture, thinking the oversized poultry-shaped plant may bring in tourists.

Mayor Jim Puckett says construction slowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.