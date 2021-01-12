x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

World AIDS day recognized at the State House

Many at the event were hopeful for the future, while saying more work needs to be done.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is 'World AIDs Day' and here in South Carolina activists and survivors were on hand to acknowledge the day. 

In South Carolina during 2018-2019 1,556 people were newly diagnosed with HIV , that is slight lower than numbers for 2016-2017.  

According to DHEC, 80% of the new HIV/AIDs cases in the state occur among men, 20% among women.  

The majority of new AIDs cases (40%) were among people aged 20-29, 22% were among people aged 30-39, 15% were ages 40-49 and 17% were age 50 and up.   Six percent of new cases were under the age of 20. 

By race/ethnicity, among people newly diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in S.C., 60 percent were African American; 22 percent were white; six percent were Hispanic. In 2018-2019, African Americans had a case rate 6.5 times greater than whites in S.C

RELATED: DHEC to offer free HIV testing in South Carolina, December 2

Among men recently diagnosed in S.C., 59%  were African American; 23% were white; and seven percent were Hispanic. 

Of the 784 men reporting risk, 90% were men who have sex with men, four percent were exposed through heterosexual sex; three percent reported injecting drug use; and three percent were both men who have sex with men and injecting drug users.

RELATED: Experts see strides on AIDS, but COVID-19 halted progress

 As of December 2019, there were 20,334 residents of South Carolina living with a diagnosis of HIV (including AIDS). Of these, 14,599 were men and 5,735 were women. Most people (10,248) were ages 50 and over; 4,116 were ages 40-49; 3,646 were ages 30-39; 2,141 were ages 20-29; and 183 were children and teens under 20 years of age.

 The epidemic has killed more than 36 million worldwide, including 700,000 Americans.

In Other News

Tax fraud is most reported case of identity theft in South Carolina