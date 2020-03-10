World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day to encourage conversations, voting

The annual event will look different this year, with limited tickets to the in-person festival and a live stream online on October 4.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Love, Peace & Hip-Hop's 8th annual World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day is Sunday, October 4, 2020.

The annual event was rescheduled in April due to the coronavirus, and has transitioned to a revised version of the event to maintain safety guidelines.

According to the event, they usually see around 20,000 people at the festival usually hosted on Main Street. Because of COVID-19, the World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day will instead transition to a small in-person concert with a virtual stream. The event will also have a larger focus in light of the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“This year, our festival isn’t about big crowds, but it is about big ideas,” said festival director Janet Scouten. “In light of the growing Black Lives Matter movement, we believe it’s more important than ever to share this family-friendly event celebrating Black excellence and hip-hop culture. We also believe it’s vital to share it in a way that allows as many people as possible to celebrate joyfully—and distantly—in a difficult year.”

Love, Peace & Hip-Hop decided to present a revised version of the event, while remaining 'true to its mission of spreading love, peace, unity, and having fun.'

The 2020 World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day will happen on October 4, headlined by hip-hop artist Rakim. The show will be filmed inside The Senate in front of a small, socially-distanced live audience of 250 people and will live-stream to thousands of online viewers. According to the organization, the stream will be provided for free.

“Since my first conversation with Rakim’s camp at the start of the pandemic, they maintained that he wanted to not only honor our contract, but give Columbia an unbelievable show. This made me hopeful that if an opportunity presented itself, we could still deliver our festival to our loyal and supportive audience,” said Love, Peace & Hip-Hop founder FatRat Da Czar. “Under CDC guidelines and state and local mandates, the safest way to pull that off would be with limited people in a socially-distanced and secure space, which unfortunately adds a ticket price. But with 10 days to go, I’m still hopeful that we can raise enough awareness and money to deliver this show free of charge, statewide, in a virtual capacity.”

As part of its larger fundraising effort, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop is hosting a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the live stream. Donors can click here to learn more.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. to a small audience.

According to Love, Peace & Hip-Hop, to ensure the health and safety of guests, staff, and artists, this will be a seated only show following all COVID sanitation, facial mask, and social distancing guidelines. Tickets will also only be sold by the table to maintain social distancing between personal groupings and/or families. Tickets are mandatory for admission and are available for advance purchase through The Senate.

Rakim is also set to talk about recent issues and how hip-hop is a voice in those conversations.

The event will also host a non-partisan voter registration drive in partnership with Secure the Ballot and HeadCount. The date of the show, October 4, is the last day to register online to vote in South Carolina, and Love, Peace & Hip-Hop will be promoting online voter registration before the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

View event information here.