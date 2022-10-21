Father, son give special World Series gift to Braves superfan

Anne Bowden only needed one more piece to finish her Braves collection.

ATLANTA — Anne Bowden, a resident at A.G. Rhodes Wesley nursing home, is a Braves fan at heart. To prove her devotion, she has a huge collection of Braves memorabilia she gathered over the years.

Bowden felt she was missing one piece from her collection, the 2021 World Series replica ring. Caregivers at A.G. Rhodes Wesley helped Bowden tell her story on the popular social media app, Instagram.

That's where Sean Roberts, a student at the Special Needs School of Gwinnett, and his father, Dale Roberts, heard about her story.

The father-son duo decided to wait in line at the Gwinnett Stripers game and got her the replica.