Wreath placed on State House memorial to honor veterans at Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, a wreath was placed at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the South Carolina State House.
It's part of Wreaths Across America, a week-long series of events being held across the country.
The ceremony honored South Carolina veterans who have served and are now serving in all branches of military service.
In South Carolina, especially in the Midlands, you know, we've got Fort Jackson, we've got Shaw, we've got Sumter, all the air base, everything's that here. So, there's a lot of military families here so obviously support is definitely in the Midlands," Representative Chris Wooten (R, Lexington) said. "But the coast, we have, you know, from Parris Island to all the bases that are around the coast and the Charleston area, so, South Carolina is just such a huge military state. You know, the number one revenue source in South Carolina comes from our military, and so, there's, we realize that these are folks that need to be appreciated every day, especially those that sacrifice their lives for us every day."
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed December as Wreaths Across America Month throughout the state.
There will not be a public Wreaths Across America Ceremony this year at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. There will, however, be a public wreath placement on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. for family only and 9 a.m. until noon for the public.