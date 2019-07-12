COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, declared the week of December 8-14, 2019 as Wreaths Across America Week in South Carolina.

This week is meant to encourage Americans to remember fallen heroes, to honor those who have chosen a life of service to our state and nation, and to teach children about freedom.

This is the 12th year.

The 12th Annual Statehouse Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the SC Veterans Memorial on the Assembly St. side of the Statehouse Grounds. SC Adjutant General MG Van McCarty and Asst. Adjutant General BG Scott Lambe will be presenting the wreath.

The wreaths will be transported from Maine by GP Trucking escorted by Multiple Veterans Motorcycle Clubs.This will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Maintenance Building on the Fort Jackson National Cemetery Grounds. At this time, the wreaths will be unloaded and prepared for the ceremony on Saturday, December 14, 2019



The Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be held at 12 p.m. on December 14, 2019. BG Milford Beagle, Commanding General of Fort Jackson Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will be the keynote speaker. Fort Jackson National Cemetery is located at 4107 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229.

Because of donations, every gravesite at the cemetery will have a wreath, almost 7,000.

Parking will be at the Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot on Percival Road across from the cemetery. There well be shuttle buses to bring everyone to and from the cemetery. The buses will run from 10:30 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. prior to the ceremony and will resume to return people back to their cars immediately after the ceremony. There will be limited handicap parking in the cemetery with proper ID.