Robert McGrath, who turns 98 next month, took the buck on private land.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A World War II Marine veteran from Callaway County took home a 9-point buck on private land Tuesday night.

The Missouri Department of Conservation took to Facebook to congratulate Robert McGrath, who turns 98 years old next month, on the buck. McGrath is from the Millersburg area and still owns property there.

"His family sent us the pic and says he has inspired and encouraged many generations of hunters, anglers, shooting sports enthusiasts, and nature lovers!" the department said.

"They find it quite incredible that he can continue to go out and enjoy one of his lifelong passions. No matter what your age, you can still get out and enjoy the outdoors, and bragging rights!"

The department reported that 80,525 deer were harvested Saturday and Sunday during firearms opening weekend. Of those, 48,695 were antlered bucks, 6,867 were button bucks and 24,963 were does.

The top harvest counties were Howell with 1,499 deer, Bollinger with 1,453 and Franklin with 1,446.