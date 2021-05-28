WWE returning to Columbia for event this summer

The wrestling league is making their first appearance in Columbia since the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The WWE is returning to Columbia for their first event in the city since the pandemic shut down venues across America.

The wrestling league announced Friday they will bring the WWE Live Supershow to the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, August 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10:00 AM online only at Ticketmaster.com.

The last known event held by the WWE in Columbia was a Raw show that was to have taken place on April 20, 2020. That show was canceled.

The league also announced that their SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes on June 5.

The Colonial Life Arena announced earlier this month their first concert since the pandemic shutdown in March of 2020 will take place on August 14, the say before this new event. That concert will be headlined by rapper Lil Baby.