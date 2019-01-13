CHAPIN, S.C. — World War II hero and former South Carolina representative T. Moffatt Burriss was honored Sunday after passing away this month at age 99.

Hundreds were in attendance including S.C. Governor Henry McMaster, representatives from Fort Jackson and, of course, friends and loved ones many of whom describe him as an honorable man and a true patriot.

"If you were with Moffatt Burriss, you were with one of the greatest people you could ever have the honor and pleasure of meeting," Sandra Myrick, a coworker, said.

Burriss spent part of his life serving in the military as a paratrooper during World War II participating in some of the war's heaviest fighting.

After the war, he was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives where his influence helped build the Republican Party as we know it today.

"He had such a big heart for the people of South Carolina," U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson said. "It was very sincere and, of course, it all emanated from his love and affection of America."

At the service on Sunday, he was described as funny and adventurous. On his 90th birthday, he celebrated by parachuting. Friends of Burriss tell News 19 he hoped to parachute again if he made it to 100.

"A very fine man," Milton Moore, a friend and neighbor, said. "I'm proud to have known him."