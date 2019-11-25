YEMASSEE, S.C. — A small South Carolina town is getting help to tear down 15 abandoned homes.

Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes says getting rid of the houses will help property values and improve safety for the town of about 1,000 people on Interstate 95.

“With any abandoned building, you can always have the risk of squatters or kids going in there to play and getting hurt and, like the house here behind me, this has been sitting here for about two years now," Garnes added.

Garnes told CBS affiliate WTOC-TV that it also will help residents and the town have pride in their appearance. "You know, the town’s taken an aggressive stance on trying to proactively take down some of these houses and it will just make everything look better,” he said.

A $157,500 grant from the South Carolina Commerce Department is being combined with $17,500 from Yemassee to pay for the Yemassee Clearance Project.

Officials say all property owners have agreed to the demolition and the buildings will soon be tested for asbestos.

If asbestos is found, air monitoring will be needed. There will be a bid for the remediation contractor hired.

Once the buildings are leveled, it is up to the property owners to keep the area up to the town’s property maintenance requirements.

Garnes thinks the effort will take two years.

