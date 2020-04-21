COLUMBIA, S.C. — After 43 years, Yesterday's restaurant, a Columbia staple, is closing its doors for good.

"43 years is a hell of a run," the business wrote in confirming the news.

The front of their restaurant displays an iconic part of the Five Points neighborhood, a man in a full sized bathtub. Their building sits at the corner of Devine and Harden Streets.

The restaurant was popular for its southern comfort food they have served since 1978.

On social media, the restaurant writes, "It is with heavy but grateful hearts that we’ve decided to hang it up for good."

"We want to extend love and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride. This community made work feel like home for us (long before that was a thing). And nothing brought us more joy than making y’all comfortable. Take care of yourselves and be good to one another."

On April 4, the restaurant posted food items available for pick up, writing that it might be "last day of service for what looks like a while."

The post does not go into detail about the reasons for the closure.

