York County 16-year-old is vying for the title of Mullet Champ

Will Joyner is a teen from Seaford, Virginia in York County, who's been growing his mullet for three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A national competition for the best mullet is raging on and there's a contestant in the finals right here in Hampton Roads.

Will Joyner is a 16-year-old from Seaford, Virginia in York County, who's been growing his mullet for three years.

"My mom fought me on growing my mullet but eventually gave in... I get compliments from all types of people, men and women, young and old. My mom loves my hair now."

It's a fun, friendly competition, but it also is to encourage donations and fundraising. All of the funds raised through the competition go to the Home for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that builds and remodels homes that are accessible to injured veterans.

The USA Mullet Championship competition says they have raised over $100,000 for homes for disabled veterans.

Joyner, as well as being a lover of "all things 80s", is an offensive lineman for York High.

He finished in 5th place in the first round of voting out of 88 competitors to make it to the top 10. Voting for the finals ends on August 11th, so make sure to get in your votes! You can vote once every 24 hours through their site.

Donations, votes and the judges' rankings combined determine the winner.