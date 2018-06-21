Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There is a new island that you can explore in Downtown Columbia.

You'll never know what you'll discover exploring new territory.

Colonel Mike Dawson is the CEO of the River Alliance. His crew is working on the Three Rivers Greenway.

"The Saluda Riverwalk starts at Interstate 26 running parallel around the zoo and it will end at that big power tower to my right," said Dawson.

Columbia has been around for hundreds of years and you may think that you've seen everything but the River Alliance is opening up a new island of possibilities.

"It’s going to knock some socks off. We're building a bridge to Boyd Island. Ultimately we're going to do some picnic stuff and layout. The Boyd Family Foundation funded this and they're going to help us layout trails," explained Dawson.

Unless you've been out on the river, you never been able to touch or maybe even seen this island.

"You can also see remnants of the early 1800's canal building. At one time behind me, the canal went from where Lake Murray is to Downtown Columbia. There's a series of stone structures, lock structures, dam structures that made that possible. We're really un covering the past as we go along," said Dawson.

The project is around half a million dollars but it's being privately funded.

The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation are helping provide access to the island. This section of the project is in conjunction with the Richland County Penny Project.

Dawson thinks it will be a great addition to the area.

"People can't wait to see this and I know that and we're coming along and we'll get it there. It's going to turnout I think the crowned jewel of the system." said Dawson.

Dawson says they hope to open the island to the public in August.

© 2018 WLTX