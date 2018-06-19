If you're planning on going to the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in August at Williams-Brice Stadium, you probably need to start saving up.

In just over sixty days, Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrive here in Columbia. Tickets are running anywhere from $50 to almost $2,000, and the hype continues to grow.

"Big step up for Columbia to get such big stars out here," said Kyle Rudolph. "I mean it's going to be crazy to have Jay-Z and Beyoncé come down. It's going to be nuts."

While you may have sacrificed to pay for the tickets, how much are you willing to spend on parking?

Most in Downtown Columbia told News 19 that they would pay $20. But, you could be paying a lot more.

Ticketmaster has parking available at the State Fairgrounds and Gamecock Park ranging from $40 to $85. Some business around the area say they may charge anywhere from $80 to $125.

Some businesses say they’ll sell the tickets prior to the concert on Facebook.

Mark Hood with Hood Construction on Shop Road says they're getting their plans together.

"We park lots and lots of cars for tailgating for the football games and special events. It's become a popular spot," Hood says. "We'll be parking cars through all three lots. We'll put about 250 cars in between these three lots."

This isn't their first rodeo with concert parking at the stadium. They did the same thing a few years back when Kenny Chesney came to town. Hood says they haven't figured out a price yet for their parking for the concert.

"We'll settle in usually what the state fairgrounds is going to do. We've heard they're going to be around $40 a space, so we'll probably settle around to that area," said Hood.

Either way, it's probably a good idea for you start saving for parking until you see a spot pop up.

© 2018 WLTX