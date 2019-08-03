AIKEN, S.C. — Do you believe that some people just have a certain purpose in life? Well, this heartbreaking story about a dog's last moments makes a convincing argument.

Katie Nicole Flowers was driving when she somehow spotted a dog in a ditch. She turned around, carried the 50-pound dog to her car and brought him to the vet.

He was skinny, covered in dirt and ticks and was unable to stand. Flowers wanted to do all she could to help the poor dog, but when things seemed hopeless she knew all she could offer was love.

"You didn't die alone today." That's how Flowers began a Facebook post telling the story of Neo — one that she hopes will encourage others to help when they can.

Flowers says Neo was a sweet boy from the start. He was in so much pain, but never once snapped or growled; he simply whined and licked her hands.

Their connection only grew on the ride to the vet. Flowers kept her hand on Neo the whole time, letting him know he wasn't alone.

They finally arrived at the vet, but she still didn't leave his side. She continued to stroke him, telling him everything was going to be OK. Then she received the worst news — the vets couldn't do anything for him. His broken spine, internal injuries and a severe infection were too much.

Putting Neo to sleep was their only option. So again, she stayed by his side. And even though they only knew each other a short time, tears were shed as he took his last breaths.

"I don't know if you ever knew love before today. I hope you did. But even if you didn't, I hope you know that you were so loved in your last moments. You mattered to someone. And I'll carry you with me forever," Flowers wrote in her post.

This dog didn't have a name when Flowers found him, but she refused to let him remain nameless. She decided on the name "Neo," which mean "new" in Greek.

"When I found him he was broken beyond earthly repair. But when he arrived at that Rainbow Bridge, he was made new. That’s how I want him to be remembered," Flowers said.