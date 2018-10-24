Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A year ago, a South Carolina trooper lost his life in the line of duty, leaving behind his wife and two daughters.

In his honor, they are remembering their husband and father on the anniversary of his death, with the help of photographer Jennifer Davisson. "It is my privilege and honor to introduce you to Trooper Keith Rebman's girls," Davisson said in a Facebook post featuring photos of the family.

"To know them is to instantly love them." That is how Davisson describes Rebman's daughters, who are featured in the photos alongside their mother Michelle, troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol a and trooper dog named in Keith's honor.

Also seen in the photos are several significant items: a folded flag given to his wife at the funeral; a South Carolina flag given to his daughters at the funeral; a bear made from his uniform and his encased badge.

The set of photos was released at 7 p.m. October 23, because that was Rebman's "End of Watch" — the start of his last shift and the last time his wife kissed him good-bye, according to the post.

Daniel Keith Rebman Jr. died on October 24, 2017, hours after his stationary vehicle was hit from behind in the emergency lane on Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

Hundreds gathered at Rebman's funeral days later to remember the trooper, who joined the South Carolina Highway Patrol in September 2016. Throughout the funeral, many spoke on the trooper's character, including the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith. Smith said Rebman's steadfast work ethic, passion for his faith and selfless attitude made him an exceptional trooper.

Morningside Senior Pastor Josh Crockett also read a letter the family had written for Keith:

“Hey Keith,” the letter began. “Everyone who knew you has a story of the care and kindness you showed them. … Thank you for caring for us. And don’t you worry about your girls — we will take care of them. You will forever live in our hearts.”

That sentiment seems to hold true a year later, as Davisson expressed in her Facebook post:

"When Trooper Rebman walked out the door that night, he was as ready as one can be to pass from this life to the next, and his faith carried him home, and his family's faith has carried them this far. Trooper Rebman, until that day you are together again, we promise to continue holding your family up as a community. Your legacy will live on through them, and you will not be forgotten."

Davisson asks all those who see these photos to a share the Facebook post and leave notes for Michelle and her daughter to "flood her with as much love and prayers as we have to offer."

