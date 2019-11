The Friday episode of The Young and The Restless will air at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The episode was not aired at the normal time because of the House Impeachment Hearings on Friday November 15.

That missed episode will air on November 16 at 2:05 a.m. on WLTX. You can also watched missed episodes on the CBS website.

The Bold and the Beautiful was a repeat episode, and will not re-air. Monday's episode will pick up where Thursday's episode left off.