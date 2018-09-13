Sumter, SC (WLTX) A young boy is dead in Sumter after drowning this afternoon.

According to the Sumter Police Department, five boys ranging in age from 7 to 12 wre playing near a waterway on Burkett Drive when one of the boys, a 9-year-old, entered the water and went under. The remaining boys ran to a nearby home to call for help.

Sumter Police, Sumter Fire department and Emergency Services and the Sumter dive team and Department of Natural Resources responded.

After locating the boy, he was rushed to Palmetto Health Toumey where he died.

No foul play is suspected and the Sumter coroner office has an autopsy scheduled for the morning.

