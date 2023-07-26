New program launching in Holly Hill to teach youth how to fly

The program serves children ages 8 to 17 and allows them to experience flying from the passenger seat, and eventually become pilot.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Young Eagles program is being launched in Holly Hill to teach future pilots how to fly.

“It was with a family member who had gotten a private pilot’s license. When the airplane went above the trees, I knew," said Holly Hill Young Eagles pilot Dale Williams.

Williams says he'll never forget his first time flying as a teenager. He's excited to bring the Young Eagles program to the Holly Hill airport and allow other youth the same experience.

“Tens of thousands of pilots that attribute the fact that they began as a young eagle on their first flight is what propelled them into a career in aviation," said Williams.

The program was launched by the Experimental Aviation Association in 1992. For the first time in Holly Hill, it will serve children ages 8 to 17 by allowing them to experience flying from the passenger seat, and some will eventually get the opportunity to get behind the wheel.

“Kids are very impressionable. As they grow older, if they wanna get a pilot’s license, they wanna work for the FAA. Right now FAA is wanting air traffic controllers really bad," said pilot Ken Mackey.

The goal is to inspire them to one day become pilots.

“We want to guide them into a better way of life," said Williams.

The program has an official launch scheduled for the fall and pre-registration is now open.