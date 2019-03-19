KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — "It's apparent he was raised well." That's the impression one young man left on a sheriff's office after an incident this week.

A deputy with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office witnessed a car driving over the center line on Highway 1 Monday afternoon. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but crashed in the process.

Instead of driving on, the driver of the car being pursued turned around, and returned to the scene on his own. He came back to make sure the deputy was OK, and give his information to troopers investigating the crash. No one was injured during the incident.

But it didn't end there. The young man went home to tell his mom what happened. His mother then called the sheriff to offer help in any way she could.

"We would like to thank this young man for doing the right thing. It's apparent he was raised well," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.